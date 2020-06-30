All apartments in San Antonio
5807 Silent Meadow
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

5807 Silent Meadow

5807 Silent Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

5807 Silent Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY!! First Time Rental! Three Bedroom Two Bath Home in Gated Community! - Available NOW!! This first time rental is located in Oak Crest subdivision on a beautiful corner lot! The home has been completely renovated to include brand new stainless steel appliances and fresh paint and fixtures throughout! The home features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master is located in the back of the home, and includes a private master bath with separate tub/shower, double vanities, and walk-in closet! The backyard is beautifully landscaped and perfect for entertaining!

Schedule A Showing Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/55939cf0fc

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-866adf00-931a-4a97-8cca-7ee4b955c1df

Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5394011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5807 Silent Meadow have any available units?
5807 Silent Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5807 Silent Meadow have?
Some of 5807 Silent Meadow's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5807 Silent Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
5807 Silent Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 Silent Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 5807 Silent Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 5807 Silent Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 5807 Silent Meadow offers parking.
Does 5807 Silent Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5807 Silent Meadow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 Silent Meadow have a pool?
No, 5807 Silent Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 5807 Silent Meadow have accessible units?
No, 5807 Silent Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 5807 Silent Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5807 Silent Meadow has units with dishwashers.

