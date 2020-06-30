5807 Silent Meadow

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MOVE IN READY!! First Time Rental! Three Bedroom Two Bath Home in Gated Community! - Available NOW!! This first time rental is located in Oak Crest subdivision on a beautiful corner lot! The home has been completely renovated to include brand new stainless steel appliances and fresh paint and fixtures throughout! The home features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master is located in the back of the home, and includes a private master bath with separate tub/shower, double vanities, and walk-in closet! The backyard is beautifully landscaped and perfect for entertaining!



