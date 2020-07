Amenities

patio / balcony garage accessible

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking garage

3/2/2 in Royal Ridge subdivision. Large master bedroom and bath, split secondary rooms, large kitchen and open living area. Very clean, close to shopping, schools and military bases. Corner lot with pretty yard and covered deck in back. Has extra wide doorways, deck even w/bk door, no steps, accessible master shower, totally handicapped accessible, no pets or smokers please.