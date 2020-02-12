All apartments in San Antonio
5767 Larkdale Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

5767 Larkdale Dr

5767 Larkdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5767 Larkdale Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233
Woodstone

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
MOVE IN READY! Gorgeous Single Story Three Bedroom Home with Brand New Flooring Throghout! - Don't miss out on this gem in Larkspur subdivision! This home features an open floor plan with brand new flooring throughout the home! The two full bathrooms have been updated as well as the kitchen to include stainless steel appliances! The home has quick access to I-35, shopping and Randolph AFB!

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/1e0536c078

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-0d173e7c-2a11-40ef-b87f-b03669c10a5a

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2124992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5767 Larkdale Dr have any available units?
5767 Larkdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5767 Larkdale Dr have?
Some of 5767 Larkdale Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5767 Larkdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5767 Larkdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5767 Larkdale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5767 Larkdale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5767 Larkdale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5767 Larkdale Dr offers parking.
Does 5767 Larkdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5767 Larkdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5767 Larkdale Dr have a pool?
No, 5767 Larkdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5767 Larkdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 5767 Larkdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5767 Larkdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5767 Larkdale Dr has units with dishwashers.

