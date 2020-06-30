All apartments in San Antonio
5718 Gomer Pyle

Location

5718 Gomer Pyle, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5718 Gomer Pyle Available 05/24/19 Beautiful low-maintenance home in Oak Hills Terrace - Beautiful low maintenance home in Oak Hills Terrace. This one story home boasts an open floor plan with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout the house. Enjoying the outdoors while relaxing on the covered 14 X 14 covered patio and beautiful landscaped backyard. Driveway is large enough to park 2 additional cars. Rent includes refrigerator, washer/dryer and lawn maintenance. Close to the medical center, UTSA, USAA, the Rim and La Cantera. Small pets under 25 pounds allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 Gomer Pyle have any available units?
5718 Gomer Pyle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5718 Gomer Pyle have?
Some of 5718 Gomer Pyle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5718 Gomer Pyle currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Gomer Pyle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Gomer Pyle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5718 Gomer Pyle is pet friendly.
Does 5718 Gomer Pyle offer parking?
No, 5718 Gomer Pyle does not offer parking.
Does 5718 Gomer Pyle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5718 Gomer Pyle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Gomer Pyle have a pool?
No, 5718 Gomer Pyle does not have a pool.
Does 5718 Gomer Pyle have accessible units?
No, 5718 Gomer Pyle does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Gomer Pyle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5718 Gomer Pyle does not have units with dishwashers.
