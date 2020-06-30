Amenities

5718 Gomer Pyle Available 05/24/19 Beautiful low-maintenance home in Oak Hills Terrace - Beautiful low maintenance home in Oak Hills Terrace. This one story home boasts an open floor plan with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout the house. Enjoying the outdoors while relaxing on the covered 14 X 14 covered patio and beautiful landscaped backyard. Driveway is large enough to park 2 additional cars. Rent includes refrigerator, washer/dryer and lawn maintenance. Close to the medical center, UTSA, USAA, the Rim and La Cantera. Small pets under 25 pounds allowed.



