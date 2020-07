Amenities

Warehouse with office space and two sided billboard visible from 410 and Bandera Rd. Parking in front and down the north side of building by billboard. 5 dock doors and 7 skylights in warehouse. Front part of warehouse is approximately 15 ft. high, back part of warehouse is 30+ sq. ft high. There is a lot of area that could be racked for inventory. Four interior offices, kitchen and 3 bathrooms with reception area in front. Billboard can be sublet.