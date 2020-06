Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and well maintained 2 story garden home with adjoining wall to other home. Gated entry. Located on a huge cul-de-sac in the heart of the medical center. Spacious living area with stunning wood floors, formal dining room, lovely master suite with garden tub and separate shower. Crown molding, water softener, sprinkler system. Oversized backyard with stone like concrete patio & sun-setter retractable awning!