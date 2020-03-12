All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

5647 TIMBERHURST

5647 Timberhurst · No Longer Available
Location

5647 Timberhurst, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom delight in a mature neighborhood with mature trees on a quiet street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5647 TIMBERHURST have any available units?
5647 TIMBERHURST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5647 TIMBERHURST currently offering any rent specials?
5647 TIMBERHURST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5647 TIMBERHURST pet-friendly?
No, 5647 TIMBERHURST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5647 TIMBERHURST offer parking?
Yes, 5647 TIMBERHURST offers parking.
Does 5647 TIMBERHURST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5647 TIMBERHURST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5647 TIMBERHURST have a pool?
No, 5647 TIMBERHURST does not have a pool.
Does 5647 TIMBERHURST have accessible units?
No, 5647 TIMBERHURST does not have accessible units.
Does 5647 TIMBERHURST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5647 TIMBERHURST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5647 TIMBERHURST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5647 TIMBERHURST does not have units with air conditioning.
