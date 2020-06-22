All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5643 Sir Gareth Drive

5643 Sir Gareth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5643 Sir Gareth Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Camelot

Amenities

*This home shows through Rently. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access*

Remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home ready for move-in. Home features renovated kitchen with granite countertops, appliances, new interior paint and carpet. Enjoy a large back yard with detached work shop, new roof and recently installed new HVAC. Schedule a showing won’t last long

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5643 Sir Gareth Drive have any available units?
5643 Sir Gareth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5643 Sir Gareth Drive have?
Some of 5643 Sir Gareth Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5643 Sir Gareth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5643 Sir Gareth Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5643 Sir Gareth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5643 Sir Gareth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5643 Sir Gareth Drive offer parking?
No, 5643 Sir Gareth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5643 Sir Gareth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5643 Sir Gareth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5643 Sir Gareth Drive have a pool?
No, 5643 Sir Gareth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5643 Sir Gareth Drive have accessible units?
No, 5643 Sir Gareth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5643 Sir Gareth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5643 Sir Gareth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
