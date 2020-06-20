5551 Painter Green

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage dog park air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking garage

Beautiful one story garden home on cul-de-sac in gated community near the heart of the Medical Center. Immaculate and open floor plan with spacious kitchen. Kitchen has tile flooring and silo stone counters. Split bed room plan, large master bath w/ tub & shower combo. Both bath rooms have tile floors. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, water softener & garage door opener & window coverings. Owner maintains yard, adds the salt to softener, changes the filters on 1 yr. old HVAC. Deck and private yard. Owner replacing carpet in main living area with wood vinyl flooring, pictures show carpet