Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

5551 Painter Green

5551 Painter Green · (210) 884-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5551 Painter Green, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1405 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
dog park
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
garage
Beautiful one story garden home on cul-de-sac in gated community near the heart of the Medical Center. Immaculate and open floor plan with spacious kitchen. Kitchen has tile flooring and silo stone counters. Split bed room plan, large master bath w/ tub & shower combo. Both bath rooms have tile floors. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, water softener & garage door opener & window coverings. Owner maintains yard, adds the salt to softener, changes the filters on 1 yr. old HVAC. Deck and private yard. Owner replacing carpet in main living area with wood vinyl flooring, pictures show carpet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5551 Painter Green have any available units?
5551 Painter Green has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5551 Painter Green have?
Some of 5551 Painter Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5551 Painter Green currently offering any rent specials?
5551 Painter Green isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5551 Painter Green pet-friendly?
No, 5551 Painter Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5551 Painter Green offer parking?
Yes, 5551 Painter Green does offer parking.
Does 5551 Painter Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5551 Painter Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5551 Painter Green have a pool?
No, 5551 Painter Green does not have a pool.
Does 5551 Painter Green have accessible units?
No, 5551 Painter Green does not have accessible units.
Does 5551 Painter Green have units with dishwashers?
No, 5551 Painter Green does not have units with dishwashers.
