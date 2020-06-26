All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

5447 Galacino Street

5447 Galacino St · No Longer Available
Location

5447 Galacino St, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Rent Northeast San Antonio - 3br/2ba 1791 sqft - Recent Remodel, No Pets - Gorgeous Remodeled Home Located in Desirable Northeast ISD Neighborhood; Convenient to Major Roads and Highways. Surrounded by Shopping and Entertainment Centers and Minutes from Local Area Schools. This Home Features Fresh Interior/Exterior Paint; New Tiled Floors in Living Areas and New Carpeted Bedrooms; Granite Kitchen and Bathroom Counters; Tons of Cabinet Space; Open Floor Plan; Converted Garage w/ Outdoor Access; Large Yard for Outdoor Entertainment. Be the First to Lease this Beauty Avail. Today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3866160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5447 Galacino Street have any available units?
5447 Galacino Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5447 Galacino Street have?
Some of 5447 Galacino Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5447 Galacino Street currently offering any rent specials?
5447 Galacino Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5447 Galacino Street pet-friendly?
No, 5447 Galacino Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5447 Galacino Street offer parking?
Yes, 5447 Galacino Street offers parking.
Does 5447 Galacino Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5447 Galacino Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5447 Galacino Street have a pool?
No, 5447 Galacino Street does not have a pool.
Does 5447 Galacino Street have accessible units?
No, 5447 Galacino Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5447 Galacino Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5447 Galacino Street does not have units with dishwashers.
