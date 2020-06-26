5447 Galacino Street

Amenities

For Rent Northeast San Antonio - 3br/2ba 1791 sqft - Recent Remodel, No Pets - Gorgeous Remodeled Home Located in Desirable Northeast ISD Neighborhood; Convenient to Major Roads and Highways. Surrounded by Shopping and Entertainment Centers and Minutes from Local Area Schools. This Home Features Fresh Interior/Exterior Paint; New Tiled Floors in Living Areas and New Carpeted Bedrooms; Granite Kitchen and Bathroom Counters; Tons of Cabinet Space; Open Floor Plan; Converted Garage w/ Outdoor Access; Large Yard for Outdoor Entertainment. Be the First to Lease this Beauty Avail. Today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3866160)