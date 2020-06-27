5442 STORMY BREEZE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculately maintained 3bed, 2bath home on cul-de-sac lot. Fresh paint and new carpet. Large, open island kitchen with walk-in pantry. Separate Dining Area. Living Area w/wood burning fireplace. Upstairs spacious master with full bath and two walk-in closets. Secondary bedrooms nice size and walk-in closets. Great back yard for family fun time or entertaining friends. Close to Judson Road/1604. Near great shopping and NEISD Schools. Ready for Move In. Lawn Maintenance included. No pets allowed.