All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5442 STORMY BREEZE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5442 STORMY BREEZE
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:20 AM

5442 STORMY BREEZE

5442 Stormy Breeze · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5442 Stormy Breeze, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculately maintained 3bed, 2bath home on cul-de-sac lot. Fresh paint and new carpet. Large, open island kitchen with walk-in pantry. Separate Dining Area. Living Area w/wood burning fireplace. Upstairs spacious master with full bath and two walk-in closets. Secondary bedrooms nice size and walk-in closets. Great back yard for family fun time or entertaining friends. Close to Judson Road/1604. Near great shopping and NEISD Schools. Ready for Move In. Lawn Maintenance included. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5442 STORMY BREEZE have any available units?
5442 STORMY BREEZE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5442 STORMY BREEZE have?
Some of 5442 STORMY BREEZE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5442 STORMY BREEZE currently offering any rent specials?
5442 STORMY BREEZE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5442 STORMY BREEZE pet-friendly?
No, 5442 STORMY BREEZE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5442 STORMY BREEZE offer parking?
Yes, 5442 STORMY BREEZE offers parking.
Does 5442 STORMY BREEZE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5442 STORMY BREEZE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5442 STORMY BREEZE have a pool?
No, 5442 STORMY BREEZE does not have a pool.
Does 5442 STORMY BREEZE have accessible units?
No, 5442 STORMY BREEZE does not have accessible units.
Does 5442 STORMY BREEZE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5442 STORMY BREEZE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78218
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio