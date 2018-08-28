All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

5418 CHAMPIONS HILL

5418 Champions Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5418 Champions Hill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233
Woodstone

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
ONE STORY NICE AND CONVENIENT - LOCATION! LOCATION! Darling home with lots of upgrades, fresh paint, tile floor @ wet areas, walk ways and living. garage door opener and in walking distance from S/D park. Great location! Only minutes away from 1604 and IH 35 Nice neigboardhood.
***2 year rental history., employment and criminal background verificaction ( 3 times rent) > credit score + 550. ID
All applicants over 18 years must submit separate complete application . 60.00 non refundable fee.
Pets subject to breed & size. No more than 1 pet allowed
Allow 2-3 business days for verificaction

(RLNE3184229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5418 CHAMPIONS HILL have any available units?
5418 CHAMPIONS HILL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5418 CHAMPIONS HILL currently offering any rent specials?
5418 CHAMPIONS HILL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5418 CHAMPIONS HILL pet-friendly?
Yes, 5418 CHAMPIONS HILL is pet friendly.
Does 5418 CHAMPIONS HILL offer parking?
Yes, 5418 CHAMPIONS HILL offers parking.
Does 5418 CHAMPIONS HILL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5418 CHAMPIONS HILL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5418 CHAMPIONS HILL have a pool?
No, 5418 CHAMPIONS HILL does not have a pool.
Does 5418 CHAMPIONS HILL have accessible units?
No, 5418 CHAMPIONS HILL does not have accessible units.
Does 5418 CHAMPIONS HILL have units with dishwashers?
No, 5418 CHAMPIONS HILL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5418 CHAMPIONS HILL have units with air conditioning?
No, 5418 CHAMPIONS HILL does not have units with air conditioning.

