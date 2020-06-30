Great home for small family, with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths you have plenty of space! Fresh paint and ceramic tile throughout the house, plus new kitchen counter and sink. Large backyard perfect for BBQ's of pets to run and play.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5415 HAVENCREST DR have any available units?
5415 HAVENCREST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.