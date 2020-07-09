All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5410 Pawtucket Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5410 Pawtucket Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

5410 Pawtucket Dr

5410 Pawtucket Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Vance Jackson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5410 Pawtucket Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
5410 Pawtucket Dr Available 07/06/20 Gorgeously Renovated 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Kings Grant Forest! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Rhino Policies are only offered to approved applicants, you are not required to fill out a policy until you have been contacted by our team. Any new prospect will need to see the property, apply, and be approved before being sent a policy to complete from the ForeFront team through Rhino.(Rhino is not limited liability insurance or renters insurance; separate policies can be purchased through our team or from an outside provider). Gorgeously renovated 2 story home in the heart of the Kings Grant Forest community, just minutes away from I-10/410 corridor. The mature trees, ornate shrubbery and bountiful floral patterns dispersed throughout the greenery in both front and backyard areas help shade the hidden gems that lies within. The home offers two spacious separate family rooms, a den, an office, open kitchen area, two dining areas, Master Bedroom & Master Bath downstairs, additional bedrooms and full bath upstairs and so much more!
(unattached grey cabinetry in upstairs guest full bath can be removed by request if unwanted, otherwise will remain with the home and come with the rental of the property)

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).
$150.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5803345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 Pawtucket Dr have any available units?
5410 Pawtucket Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5410 Pawtucket Dr have?
Some of 5410 Pawtucket Dr's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 Pawtucket Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5410 Pawtucket Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 Pawtucket Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5410 Pawtucket Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5410 Pawtucket Dr offer parking?
No, 5410 Pawtucket Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5410 Pawtucket Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5410 Pawtucket Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 Pawtucket Dr have a pool?
No, 5410 Pawtucket Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5410 Pawtucket Dr have accessible units?
No, 5410 Pawtucket Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 Pawtucket Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5410 Pawtucket Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio