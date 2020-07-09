Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

5410 Pawtucket Dr Available 07/06/20 Gorgeously Renovated 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Kings Grant Forest! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Rhino Policies are only offered to approved applicants, you are not required to fill out a policy until you have been contacted by our team. Any new prospect will need to see the property, apply, and be approved before being sent a policy to complete from the ForeFront team through Rhino.(Rhino is not limited liability insurance or renters insurance; separate policies can be purchased through our team or from an outside provider). Gorgeously renovated 2 story home in the heart of the Kings Grant Forest community, just minutes away from I-10/410 corridor. The mature trees, ornate shrubbery and bountiful floral patterns dispersed throughout the greenery in both front and backyard areas help shade the hidden gems that lies within. The home offers two spacious separate family rooms, a den, an office, open kitchen area, two dining areas, Master Bedroom & Master Bath downstairs, additional bedrooms and full bath upstairs and so much more!

(unattached grey cabinetry in upstairs guest full bath can be removed by request if unwanted, otherwise will remain with the home and come with the rental of the property)



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).

$150.00 one time lease administration fee.

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



