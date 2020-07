Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan refrigerator

Adorable 4 bedroom 1 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features original wood floors, fresh paint, ceiling fans in each bedroom and living/dining room combo. Great size kitchen with gas cooking, refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. Large backyard with covered patio. Conveniently located to I-35, Hwy 90, downtown San Antonio, Blue Star, Our Lady of the Lake, shopping and dining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.