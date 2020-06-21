All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 13 2020

5325 Howard

5325 Howard Street · No Longer Available
Location

5325 Howard Street, San Antonio, TX 78212
Olmos Park Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 1 bedroom unit in duplex near Olmos Park - Property Id: 223249

Spacious one bedroom unit in duplex right off McCullough and just north Olmos Park. Great location! Nicely finished with energy efficient HVAC, tankless hot water heater, hardwood floors, and so much more. There's room for and connections for stackable washer/dryer. Right by sports fields and close to loop 410, hwy 281, airport, Quarry shopping, and North Star Mall.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223249
Property Id 223249

(RLNE5705621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Howard have any available units?
5325 Howard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5325 Howard have?
Some of 5325 Howard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Howard currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Howard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Howard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5325 Howard is pet friendly.
Does 5325 Howard offer parking?
No, 5325 Howard does not offer parking.
Does 5325 Howard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5325 Howard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Howard have a pool?
No, 5325 Howard does not have a pool.
Does 5325 Howard have accessible units?
No, 5325 Howard does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Howard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5325 Howard does not have units with dishwashers.
