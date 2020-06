Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful red brick home with open floor plan, granite kitchen over looks the family room with fireplace and built-in bar. Master suite downstairs with walk-in closet and double vanity. 3 bedrooms upstairs plus Gameroom with large closet that could be 5th bedroom. Backyard features nice deck and private yard. Home is first time rental in NEISD, freshly painted interior, new A/C & roof 6/19, new laminate all down and in Master bedroom! Reagan High School, Near HEB & shopping.