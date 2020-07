Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage media room

Welcome home to this one-story beauty, located at the end of a cul-de-sac, in well-established Park Village Subdivision. Entertain on the covered patio with the huge backyard, just outside the kitchen door. Improvements throughout from the Kitchen & Bath to the HVAC, Roof, Paint, Fans/Lighting, Range, Appliances! Converted garage can be used as dining, living, media room, or it can be converted into a 4th bedroom! Schedule your tour today!