All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5251 Senisa Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5251 Senisa Springs
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

5251 Senisa Springs

5251 Senisa Springs · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5251 Senisa Springs, San Antonio, TX 78251
San Antonio Creekside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large single story home in NW San Antonio! - Beautiful one story home sits on a corner lot. 2 Car Garage, wood laminate flooring, freshly painted interior and just waiting for a new resident. Close to shopping, freeways, seaworld, and Lackland AFB with a short distance to downtown.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
$8.00/month administration fee
$12.50/month tenant liability insurance or supply your own
$20.00/month AC preventative maintenance program

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4057751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5251 Senisa Springs have any available units?
5251 Senisa Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5251 Senisa Springs have?
Some of 5251 Senisa Springs's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5251 Senisa Springs currently offering any rent specials?
5251 Senisa Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5251 Senisa Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, 5251 Senisa Springs is pet friendly.
Does 5251 Senisa Springs offer parking?
Yes, 5251 Senisa Springs offers parking.
Does 5251 Senisa Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5251 Senisa Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5251 Senisa Springs have a pool?
No, 5251 Senisa Springs does not have a pool.
Does 5251 Senisa Springs have accessible units?
No, 5251 Senisa Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 5251 Senisa Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 5251 Senisa Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78218
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Miller Manor
205 East Huisache Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio