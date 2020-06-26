5251 Senisa Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large single story home in NW San Antonio! - Beautiful one story home sits on a corner lot. 2 Car Garage, wood laminate flooring, freshly painted interior and just waiting for a new resident. Close to shopping, freeways, seaworld, and Lackland AFB with a short distance to downtown.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

$8.00/month administration fee

$12.50/month tenant liability insurance or supply your own

$20.00/month AC preventative maintenance program



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(RLNE4057751)