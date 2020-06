Amenities

patio / balcony garage oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very Clean!!! This single story home is very cozy and has many desirable features (Open Floorplan, high ceilings, bright island kitchen, Walk-in Pantry, Breakfast Area). Covered Patio to relax and enjoy the evening breezes. This home is very covenient to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston, IH35, 1604, & The Forum Shopping Center.