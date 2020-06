Amenities

Great 4 bedroom rental on Southside! Must see. Very quiet area. Minutes away from 410, 35 and South Park Mall. Real wood flooring throughout. With 1556 square feet this home is ready to house any family in San Antonio looking to stay in the popular Harlandale area. This home is in a prime location close to all the top shopping and dining choices.