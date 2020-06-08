All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:32 PM

523 DEVINE ST

523 Devine Street · No Longer Available
Location

523 Devine Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautifully maintained rental and location just south of downtown in the Lavaca Area. Easy access to the Riverwalk, Alamodome and downtown amenities. Completely updated craftsman with all the modern amenities. The home features metal counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, front loading washer/dryer, refrigerator and security system. There is a large double carport, storage shed for your yard tools and large deck to sit, relax and entertain. View the Tower of Americas from your back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 DEVINE ST have any available units?
523 DEVINE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 DEVINE ST have?
Some of 523 DEVINE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 DEVINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
523 DEVINE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 DEVINE ST pet-friendly?
No, 523 DEVINE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 523 DEVINE ST offer parking?
Yes, 523 DEVINE ST offers parking.
Does 523 DEVINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 DEVINE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 DEVINE ST have a pool?
No, 523 DEVINE ST does not have a pool.
Does 523 DEVINE ST have accessible units?
No, 523 DEVINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 523 DEVINE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 DEVINE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
