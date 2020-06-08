523 DEVINE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Beautifully maintained rental and location just south of downtown in the Lavaca Area. Easy access to the Riverwalk, Alamodome and downtown amenities. Completely updated craftsman with all the modern amenities. The home features metal counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, front loading washer/dryer, refrigerator and security system. There is a large double carport, storage shed for your yard tools and large deck to sit, relax and entertain. View the Tower of Americas from your back yard.