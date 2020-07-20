5206 SPRING ARROW

Amenities
This lovely 3BR 2BTH, 1350 SQ FT home in the gated community of Villas at Spring Creek offers all kitchen appliances, a complete private fenced in backyard, and all the amenities a family would need. This house is equipped with central air/heat, a security system and a one car garage with an electric garage door opener. A large walk-in pantry off of the kitchen lends plenty of room for storage as well as hook-ups for a washer and a dryer. The backyard is a large, relaxing oasis for entertaining.