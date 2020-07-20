5206 SPRING ARROW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely 3BR 2BTH, 1350 SQ FT home in the gated community of Villas at Spring Creek offers all kitchen appliances, a complete private fenced in backyard, and all the amenities a family would need. This house is equipped with central air/heat, a security system and a one car garage with an electric garage door opener. A large walk-in pantry off of the kitchen lends plenty of room for storage as well as hook-ups for a washer and a dryer. The backyard is a large, relaxing oasis for entertaining.