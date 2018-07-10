All apartments in San Antonio
515 Lincolnshire
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

515 Lincolnshire

515 Lincolnshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

515 Lincolnshire Drive, San Antonio, TX 78220
Wheatley Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Cottage Style Two Bedroom Home With Fenced Yard! - Charming two bedroom one bath cottage with original hardwood floors, fresh paint and redone tub/shower combo bathroom. Both bedrooms have window AC units. Kitchen appliances are included. The home also features off-street parking and a fenced yard.

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5350274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Lincolnshire have any available units?
515 Lincolnshire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Lincolnshire have?
Some of 515 Lincolnshire's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Lincolnshire currently offering any rent specials?
515 Lincolnshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Lincolnshire pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Lincolnshire is pet friendly.
Does 515 Lincolnshire offer parking?
Yes, 515 Lincolnshire offers parking.
Does 515 Lincolnshire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Lincolnshire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Lincolnshire have a pool?
No, 515 Lincolnshire does not have a pool.
Does 515 Lincolnshire have accessible units?
No, 515 Lincolnshire does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Lincolnshire have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Lincolnshire does not have units with dishwashers.

