513 Elmhurst Avenue

Modern luxury home in historic Mahncke Park. Within minutes of the pearl and downtown. Walking distance to Pig Pen, Smoke Shack, Witte Museum, Japanese Tea Garden, and much more. Just a block away from the San Antonio Botanical Gardens and Rosellas. This home is Energy Star Certified and low maintenance. Luxury features include covered patio with gas fire place, gourmet kitchen with quartz counter-tops, new paint, wood floors, and custom tiling just to name a few. The Distinct Open Kitchen includes Quartz Bar top island, 42" Shaker cabinets, SS kitchen appliances (gas oven/burners). Energy Saving Features; Tankless water heater, sprayed foam insulation in attic and exterior walls, 16 SEER HVAC. Low utility bills. All appliances are included.



