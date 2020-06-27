All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:21 PM

513 Elmhurst Avenue

513 Elmhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

513 Elmhurst Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern luxury home in historic Mahncke Park. Within minutes of the pearl and downtown. Walking distance to Pig Pen, Smoke Shack, Witte Museum, Japanese Tea Garden, and much more. Just a block away from the San Antonio Botanical Gardens and Rosellas. This home is Energy Star Certified and low maintenance. Luxury features include covered patio with gas fire place, gourmet kitchen with quartz counter-tops, new paint, wood floors, and custom tiling just to name a few. The Distinct Open Kitchen includes Quartz Bar top island, 42" Shaker cabinets, SS kitchen appliances (gas oven/burners). Energy Saving Features; Tankless water heater, sprayed foam insulation in attic and exterior walls, 16 SEER HVAC. Low utility bills. All appliances are included.

Rently property serial #946291.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Elmhurst Avenue have any available units?
513 Elmhurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Elmhurst Avenue have?
Some of 513 Elmhurst Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Elmhurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
513 Elmhurst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Elmhurst Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Elmhurst Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 513 Elmhurst Avenue offer parking?
No, 513 Elmhurst Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 513 Elmhurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Elmhurst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Elmhurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 513 Elmhurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 513 Elmhurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 513 Elmhurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Elmhurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Elmhurst Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
