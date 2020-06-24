All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 2 2019 at 4:24 AM

5126 N LOOP 1604 E

5126 N 1604 E · No Longer Available
Location

5126 N 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Every apartment here features fully equipped kitchens with granite-style countertops, cherry or oak cabinetry, black-on-black appliances, and vinyl wood plank flooring. A world of fun and convenience awaits you with the long list of on-site amenities. Check them out! 24 Hour Maintenance Guarantee 24 State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center Access to Public Transportation Beautiful Landscaping Bike Racks Business Center Cable Available Clubhouse Complimentary Notary Services Copy and Fax Services Corporate Housing Available Covered Parking Disability Access Easy Access to Freeways Easy Access to Shopping Gated Access Internet Cafe Featuring Starbucks Coffee Served Daily Military Discounts Monthly Resident Activities amp; Events On Site Storage Units Pet Park Picnic Area with Barbecue Poolside Cabana Preferred Employer Discounts Public Parks Nearby Resort Style Swimming Pool This great deal won't stay on the market long, don't miss out! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5126 N LOOP 1604 E have any available units?
5126 N LOOP 1604 E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5126 N LOOP 1604 E have?
Some of 5126 N LOOP 1604 E's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5126 N LOOP 1604 E currently offering any rent specials?
5126 N LOOP 1604 E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 N LOOP 1604 E pet-friendly?
Yes, 5126 N LOOP 1604 E is pet friendly.
Does 5126 N LOOP 1604 E offer parking?
Yes, 5126 N LOOP 1604 E offers parking.
Does 5126 N LOOP 1604 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5126 N LOOP 1604 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 N LOOP 1604 E have a pool?
Yes, 5126 N LOOP 1604 E has a pool.
Does 5126 N LOOP 1604 E have accessible units?
Yes, 5126 N LOOP 1604 E has accessible units.
Does 5126 N LOOP 1604 E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5126 N LOOP 1604 E does not have units with dishwashers.
