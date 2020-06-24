5126 N LOOP 1604 E

Amenities

Every apartment here features fully equipped kitchens with granite-style countertops, cherry or oak cabinetry, black-on-black appliances, and vinyl wood plank flooring. A world of fun and convenience awaits you with the long list of on-site amenities. Check them out! 24 Hour Maintenance Guarantee 24 State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center Access to Public Transportation Beautiful Landscaping Bike Racks Business Center Cable Available Clubhouse Complimentary Notary Services Copy and Fax Services Corporate Housing Available Covered Parking Disability Access Easy Access to Freeways Easy Access to Shopping Gated Access Internet Cafe Featuring Starbucks Coffee Served Daily Military Discounts Monthly Resident Activities amp; Events On Site Storage Units Pet Park Picnic Area with Barbecue Poolside Cabana Preferred Employer Discounts Public Parks Nearby Resort Style Swimming Pool This great deal won't stay on the market long, don't miss out! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.