5103 War Horse Drive

Explore The Duffy III, the luxurious 1539 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home. This exquisite home comes with everything you need to turn a house into a home. Its open floorplan provides the perfect amount of space and comfort to fit your lifestyle. All bedrooms, including the master suite, are upstairs. Other features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, a two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.