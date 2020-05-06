All apartments in San Antonio
5103 War Horse Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

5103 War Horse Drive

5103 War Horse Drive · (888) 376-0237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5103 War Horse Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1539 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Explore The Duffy III, the luxurious 1539 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home. This exquisite home comes with everything you need to turn a house into a home. Its open floorplan provides the perfect amount of space and comfort to fit your lifestyle. All bedrooms, including the master suite, are upstairs. Other features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, a two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 War Horse Drive have any available units?
5103 War Horse Drive has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5103 War Horse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5103 War Horse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 War Horse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5103 War Horse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5103 War Horse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5103 War Horse Drive offers parking.
Does 5103 War Horse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5103 War Horse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 War Horse Drive have a pool?
No, 5103 War Horse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5103 War Horse Drive have accessible units?
No, 5103 War Horse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5103 War Horse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5103 War Horse Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5103 War Horse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5103 War Horse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
