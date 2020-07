Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage ceiling fan

Spacious two story in Kenton Place. Home features three bedrooms and two and a half baths with covered front porch, laminate wood flloring, kitchen with side by side refrigertor and breakfast bar, ceiling fans throughout, light and bright breakfast area, walk-in pantry, and all bedrooms upstairs. Backayard features privacy fence and lots of shade for those hot summer nights. Washer and dryer included. Close to Medical Center, schools, shopping, and more!