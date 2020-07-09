All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:30 AM

510 Mcdougal Ave

510 McDougal Ave · No Longer Available
Location

510 McDougal Ave, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home with updated bathroom has so much to offer. Galley living room design features original beautiful hardwood floor extended to bedrooms, Master features maintained classic carpet. Gorgeous kitchen has beautiful and original cabinetry and storage space. Wonderful long driveway with detached garage offering endless possibilities for storing or small workshop. Easy access to Freeways, minutes to downtown, food & entertainment, Mission Park & Blue Star among other great sites.
Pet Restrictions
Rent: $1050
Security Deposit: $1050
Non Refundable Cleaning Fee: $300
Pet Deposit: $ 450

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Mcdougal Ave have any available units?
510 Mcdougal Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Mcdougal Ave have?
Some of 510 Mcdougal Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Mcdougal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
510 Mcdougal Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Mcdougal Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Mcdougal Ave is pet friendly.
Does 510 Mcdougal Ave offer parking?
Yes, 510 Mcdougal Ave offers parking.
Does 510 Mcdougal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Mcdougal Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Mcdougal Ave have a pool?
No, 510 Mcdougal Ave does not have a pool.
Does 510 Mcdougal Ave have accessible units?
No, 510 Mcdougal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Mcdougal Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Mcdougal Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

