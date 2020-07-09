510 Mcdougal Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home with updated bathroom has so much to offer. Galley living room design features original beautiful hardwood floor extended to bedrooms, Master features maintained classic carpet. Gorgeous kitchen has beautiful and original cabinetry and storage space. Wonderful long driveway with detached garage offering endless possibilities for storing or small workshop. Easy access to Freeways, minutes to downtown, food & entertainment, Mission Park & Blue Star among other great sites.

Pet Restrictions

Rent: $1050

Security Deposit: $1050

Non Refundable Cleaning Fee: $300

Pet Deposit: $ 450