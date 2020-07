Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Cute home in Cresthaven Heights! 3 bedroom 1 bathroom has all ceramic tile throughout. Open living and dining. Large backyard for entertaining family and friends. Storage under carport has a laundry room and storage. Online Application fee $60, Paper Application fee $75, per person 18 and over. Application, fees, and deposit all due at the time of application.



(RLNE5328781)