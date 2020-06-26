All apartments in San Antonio
5026 Summitwood Unit 3

5026 Summit Wood · No Longer Available
Location

5026 Summit Wood, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW** 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home - AVAILABLE NOW! Lots of features including a separate privacy fenced backyard, refrigerator, high ceilings, stained concrete flooring downstairs with carpet and vinyl upstairs, appliances included, and a one car garage!. Washer/Dryer In Unit, great location near the Medical Center and USAA.

Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5391778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5026 Summitwood Unit 3 have any available units?
5026 Summitwood Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5026 Summitwood Unit 3 have?
Some of 5026 Summitwood Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5026 Summitwood Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5026 Summitwood Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 Summitwood Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5026 Summitwood Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5026 Summitwood Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 5026 Summitwood Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 5026 Summitwood Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5026 Summitwood Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 Summitwood Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 5026 Summitwood Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5026 Summitwood Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 5026 Summitwood Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 Summitwood Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5026 Summitwood Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.

