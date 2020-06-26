5026 Summitwood Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW** 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home - AVAILABLE NOW! Lots of features including a separate privacy fenced backyard, refrigerator, high ceilings, stained concrete flooring downstairs with carpet and vinyl upstairs, appliances included, and a one car garage!. Washer/Dryer In Unit, great location near the Medical Center and USAA.



Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5391778)