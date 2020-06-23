All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 502 REFUGIO ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
502 REFUGIO ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

502 REFUGIO ST

502 Refugio Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lavaca
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

502 Refugio Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS home in heart of downtown! Close to Southtown and Tower of Americas! Walking distance from local activities, river walk, dining and more! Fantastic neighborhood close knit community. One master upstairs and one downstairs each with their own full baths and garden tubs! Kitchen has Granite countertops, stainless steel Oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and new microwave. Owner is willing to provide a washer and dryer for an additional fee. 2 car garage! Low maintenance yard! This home is a MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 REFUGIO ST have any available units?
502 REFUGIO ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 REFUGIO ST have?
Some of 502 REFUGIO ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 REFUGIO ST currently offering any rent specials?
502 REFUGIO ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 REFUGIO ST pet-friendly?
No, 502 REFUGIO ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 502 REFUGIO ST offer parking?
Yes, 502 REFUGIO ST does offer parking.
Does 502 REFUGIO ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 REFUGIO ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 REFUGIO ST have a pool?
No, 502 REFUGIO ST does not have a pool.
Does 502 REFUGIO ST have accessible units?
No, 502 REFUGIO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 502 REFUGIO ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 REFUGIO ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive
San Antonio, TX 78239
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78233
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave
San Antonio, TX 78218
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio