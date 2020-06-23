502 REFUGIO ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS home in heart of downtown! Close to Southtown and Tower of Americas! Walking distance from local activities, river walk, dining and more! Fantastic neighborhood close knit community. One master upstairs and one downstairs each with their own full baths and garden tubs! Kitchen has Granite countertops, stainless steel Oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and new microwave. Owner is willing to provide a washer and dryer for an additional fee. 2 car garage! Low maintenance yard! This home is a MUST SEE!!