5019 El Capitan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Available 02/01/19 UPGRADED BEAUTIFUL 3BD HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW - Property Id: 96506



This San Antonio one-story offers a fireplace and a two-car garage. Upgraded features include fresh interior paint. You can instantly unlock and tour this home any day of the week from 6am to 9pm, no appointment needed.



FEATURES

3 beds 2 baths sqft

Lot Size:7,150 sqft

Heating: Forced Air

FLOORING:Hardwood,Tile.

Fenced Yard, Lawn

Attached Garage,2 Spaces

Appliances Included: Dishwasher,Microwave, Range / Oven,



School district:

North East I.S.D



YEAR BUILT:1977



Rent Price: $1400

S.Deposit: $900



HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR LEASE/SALE OPTION ONLY



Open Houses

1/21 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

1/22 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

1/23 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM



AGENT- paul.martinez(at)REALRESIDENTIALPROPERTY(DOT)COM

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96506

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4651277)