All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5019 El Capitan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5019 El Capitan St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5019 El Capitan St

5019 El Capitan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5019 El Capitan Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valencia

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Available 02/01/19 UPGRADED BEAUTIFUL 3BD HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW - Property Id: 96506

This San Antonio one-story offers a fireplace and a two-car garage. Upgraded features include fresh interior paint. You can instantly unlock and tour this home any day of the week from 6am to 9pm, no appointment needed.

FEATURES
3 beds 2 baths sqft
Lot Size:7,150 sqft
Heating: Forced Air
FLOORING:Hardwood,Tile.
Fenced Yard, Lawn
Attached Garage,2 Spaces
Appliances Included: Dishwasher,Microwave, Range / Oven,

School district:
North East I.S.D

YEAR BUILT:1977

Rent Price: $1400
S.Deposit: $900

HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR LEASE/SALE OPTION ONLY

Open Houses
1/21 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
1/22 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
1/23 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

AGENT- paul.martinez(at)REALRESIDENTIALPROPERTY(DOT)COM
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96506
Property Id 96506

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4651277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5019 El Capitan St have any available units?
5019 El Capitan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5019 El Capitan St have?
Some of 5019 El Capitan St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5019 El Capitan St currently offering any rent specials?
5019 El Capitan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5019 El Capitan St pet-friendly?
No, 5019 El Capitan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5019 El Capitan St offer parking?
Yes, 5019 El Capitan St does offer parking.
Does 5019 El Capitan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5019 El Capitan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5019 El Capitan St have a pool?
No, 5019 El Capitan St does not have a pool.
Does 5019 El Capitan St have accessible units?
No, 5019 El Capitan St does not have accessible units.
Does 5019 El Capitan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5019 El Capitan St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Fifty02 Westover Hills
5002 Wiseman Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio