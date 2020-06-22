5019 El Capitan St

Amenities
Available 02/01/19 UPGRADED BEAUTIFUL 3BD HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW - Property Id: 96506
This San Antonio one-story offers a fireplace and a two-car garage. Upgraded features include fresh interior paint. You can instantly unlock and tour this home any day of the week from 6am to 9pm, no appointment needed.
FEATURES
3 beds 2 baths sqft
Lot Size:7,150 sqft
Heating: Forced Air
FLOORING:Hardwood,Tile.
Fenced Yard, Lawn
Attached Garage,2 Spaces
Appliances Included: Dishwasher,Microwave, Range / Oven,
School district:
North East I.S.D
YEAR BUILT:1977
Rent Price: $1400
S.Deposit: $900
HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR LEASE/SALE OPTION ONLY
Open Houses
1/21 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
1/22 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
1/23 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
AGENT- paul.martinez(at)REALRESIDENTIALPROPERTY(DOT)COM
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96506
Property Id 96506
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4651277)