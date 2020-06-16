All apartments in San Antonio
5006 TIMBERHURST

5006 Timberhurst · (210) 277-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5006 Timberhurst, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5006 TIMBERHURST · Avail. Jul 10

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5006 TIMBERHURST Available 07/10/20 Rental Home located in NW San Antonio - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Single Family home located in Silver Creek Subdivision on the NW side of San Antonio. Close to shopping and restaurants, and just minutes from UTSA, Sea World, and Fiesta Texas! Home features a large brick fireplace in the living room, bathtub and separate vanity in the master bedroom, and a large shade tree in the front yard!

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
Security Deposit: $1325
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

*Rental Insurance Required*

-Do not disturb tenant as the property is still occupied.
-We respect the privacy of our tenant and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.

If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:

You must apply online at: http://www.xrpmtx.com

(Application fees are non-refundable)

After you apply; the application process will begin.
Once you are approved, we will schedule you to view the property.

If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:

You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings. This will be on or before 07/01/2020

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed (no violent/theft related felonies, or registered sex-offenders will be accepted)
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit, per pet (Aggressive breeds will NOT be accepted)

(RLNE4929463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 TIMBERHURST have any available units?
5006 TIMBERHURST has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5006 TIMBERHURST currently offering any rent specials?
5006 TIMBERHURST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 TIMBERHURST pet-friendly?
Yes, 5006 TIMBERHURST is pet friendly.
Does 5006 TIMBERHURST offer parking?
No, 5006 TIMBERHURST does not offer parking.
Does 5006 TIMBERHURST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5006 TIMBERHURST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 TIMBERHURST have a pool?
No, 5006 TIMBERHURST does not have a pool.
Does 5006 TIMBERHURST have accessible units?
No, 5006 TIMBERHURST does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 TIMBERHURST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5006 TIMBERHURST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5006 TIMBERHURST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5006 TIMBERHURST does not have units with air conditioning.
