5006 TIMBERHURST Available 07/10/20 Rental Home located in NW San Antonio - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Single Family home located in Silver Creek Subdivision on the NW side of San Antonio. Close to shopping and restaurants, and just minutes from UTSA, Sea World, and Fiesta Texas! Home features a large brick fireplace in the living room, bathtub and separate vanity in the master bedroom, and a large shade tree in the front yard!



Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

Security Deposit: $1325

Cleaning Deposit: $150

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable



*Rental Insurance Required*



-Do not disturb tenant as the property is still occupied.

-We respect the privacy of our tenant and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.



If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:



You must apply online at: http://www.xrpmtx.com



(Application fees are non-refundable)



After you apply; the application process will begin.

Once you are approved, we will schedule you to view the property.



If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:



You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings. This will be on or before 07/01/2020



-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit

-Background check will be completed (no violent/theft related felonies, or registered sex-offenders will be accepted)

-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent

-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted

-Your furry friends are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit, per pet (Aggressive breeds will NOT be accepted)



