5 Chapel Hill Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool clubhouse fireplace game room

2/2 Condo in Gated Community! - Well maintained condominium located next to the medical center. This home is a gated community which features beautifully landscaped grounds, two swimming pools and a club house. This property is located off a cul-de-sac, just past Babcock Road. A very quiet area in the heart of Northwest Central San Antonio. Dual Large Master Bedrooms, one up and the other downstairs, fireplace, covered patio and lock game room area are the features of the home. $350.00 non-refundable cleaning fee. Pet negotiable with $300.00 pet deposit.



