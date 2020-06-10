All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

5 Chapel Hill Circle

5 Chapel Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5 Chapel Hill Circle, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/2 Condo in Gated Community! - Well maintained condominium located next to the medical center. This home is a gated community which features beautifully landscaped grounds, two swimming pools and a club house. This property is located off a cul-de-sac, just past Babcock Road. A very quiet area in the heart of Northwest Central San Antonio. Dual Large Master Bedrooms, one up and the other downstairs, fireplace, covered patio and lock game room area are the features of the home. $350.00 non-refundable cleaning fee. Pet negotiable with $300.00 pet deposit.

(RLNE4375021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Chapel Hill Circle have any available units?
5 Chapel Hill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Chapel Hill Circle have?
Some of 5 Chapel Hill Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Chapel Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5 Chapel Hill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Chapel Hill Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Chapel Hill Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5 Chapel Hill Circle offer parking?
No, 5 Chapel Hill Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5 Chapel Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Chapel Hill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Chapel Hill Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5 Chapel Hill Circle has a pool.
Does 5 Chapel Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 5 Chapel Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Chapel Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Chapel Hill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

