Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:52 PM

4939 Flipper Dr

4939 Flipper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4939 Flipper Drive, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cec5dca06a ---- Nice townhouse close to Wurzbach/410. Stained concrete flooring, open floor plan and granite countertops. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *No Pets Allowed* Ac Central Appliance Dishwasher Appliance Disposal Appliance Microwave Appliance Refrigerator Flooring Tile Indoor Family Room Indoor Walk In Closets Outdoor Back Yard Outdoor Fenced Parking 1 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4939 Flipper Dr have any available units?
4939 Flipper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4939 Flipper Dr have?
Some of 4939 Flipper Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4939 Flipper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4939 Flipper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4939 Flipper Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4939 Flipper Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4939 Flipper Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4939 Flipper Dr offers parking.
Does 4939 Flipper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4939 Flipper Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4939 Flipper Dr have a pool?
No, 4939 Flipper Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4939 Flipper Dr have accessible units?
No, 4939 Flipper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4939 Flipper Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4939 Flipper Dr has units with dishwashers.

