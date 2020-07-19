All apartments in San Antonio
4933 Flipper Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4933 Flipper Dr

4933 Flipper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4933 Flipper Drive, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 2 story townhouse close to 410. Stained concrete flooring, granite countertops, large bedrooms and fenced yard. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Appliance Refrigerator
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 1 Car Garage
Lease Terms

Dogs ok
Cats ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4933 Flipper Dr have any available units?
4933 Flipper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4933 Flipper Dr have?
Some of 4933 Flipper Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Is 4933 Flipper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4933 Flipper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 Flipper Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4933 Flipper Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4933 Flipper Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4933 Flipper Dr offers parking.
Does 4933 Flipper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4933 Flipper Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 Flipper Dr have a pool?
No, 4933 Flipper Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4933 Flipper Dr have accessible units?
No, 4933 Flipper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 Flipper Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4933 Flipper Dr has units with dishwashers.
