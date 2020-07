Amenities

garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 Bedroom Townhome In Great Northwest Location! - Beautiful townhome! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 car garage. Nice interior features including a tray ceiling with crown molding and ceiling fan in the living room, ceiling fan in the master bedroom, separate privacy fenced backyard, stained concrete flooring on the first floor, synthetic grass in the front yard. Great location near the Medical Center, Loop 410, USAA and UTSA.



(RLNE4923070)