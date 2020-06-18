All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

4915 Fridell St

4915 Fridell Street · No Longer Available
Location

4915 Fridell Street, San Antonio, TX 78237
Los Jardines

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Retro Feel w/ a Modern Look! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home!! - Newly renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home on a corner lot! Brand new paint, flooring and granite countertops throughout! Stainless steel appliances being installed in Kitchen! 2 Living areas & 2 Dining Areas! Main living area has sunken flooring, retro feel with a modern look!

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5203291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 Fridell St have any available units?
4915 Fridell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 Fridell St have?
Some of 4915 Fridell St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 Fridell St currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Fridell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Fridell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4915 Fridell St is pet friendly.
Does 4915 Fridell St offer parking?
No, 4915 Fridell St does not offer parking.
Does 4915 Fridell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 Fridell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Fridell St have a pool?
No, 4915 Fridell St does not have a pool.
Does 4915 Fridell St have accessible units?
No, 4915 Fridell St does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Fridell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4915 Fridell St does not have units with dishwashers.

