Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

El Chapparal - Farmhouse chic in the heart of the city! This home is a designers dream! Painted grey brick fireplace, alluring neutral tones throughout the home, from the granite in the kitchen to the gorgeous floors, you'll instantly fall in love! Bathrooms recently renovated and absolutely stunning! Large covered patio opens up to a big backyard perfect for those summer BBQ's.



