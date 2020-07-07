All apartments in San Antonio
4914 Teasdale Dr
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

4914 Teasdale Dr

4914 Teasdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4914 Teasdale Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7d985f02e ----
Cozy 3/1 Home in NE San Antonio. Located near Nacogdoches & O\'Connor. Schools, shopping, and restaurants in close proximity for quick trips. New carpeting installed and large backyard. Come out and see today. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Refrigerator
Flooring Laminate
Flooring Tile
Flooring Wood
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 1 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 Teasdale Dr have any available units?
4914 Teasdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 Teasdale Dr have?
Some of 4914 Teasdale Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 Teasdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Teasdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Teasdale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4914 Teasdale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4914 Teasdale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4914 Teasdale Dr offers parking.
Does 4914 Teasdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 Teasdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Teasdale Dr have a pool?
No, 4914 Teasdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4914 Teasdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 4914 Teasdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 Teasdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4914 Teasdale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

