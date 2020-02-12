All apartments in San Antonio
Location

4900 Longfellow Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*THIS HOME SHOWS THROUGH RENTLY. PLEASE FOLLOW THE ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS TO GAIN ACCESS.

Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Nacogdoches North. This home features remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances along with new flooring and fixtures throughout, master bath has custom walk-in shower, new paint int./ext and a large laundry room. This home has a nice covered patio with a fully fenced yard for privacy. Schedule a showing today as it won’t last long

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Longfellow Boulevard have any available units?
4900 Longfellow Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 Longfellow Boulevard have?
Some of 4900 Longfellow Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 Longfellow Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Longfellow Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Longfellow Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4900 Longfellow Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4900 Longfellow Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4900 Longfellow Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4900 Longfellow Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Longfellow Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Longfellow Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4900 Longfellow Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4900 Longfellow Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4900 Longfellow Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Longfellow Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4900 Longfellow Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

