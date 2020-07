Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

NICE ONE STORY HOME ON GREENBELT WITH LOTS OF OAK TREES AND LANDSCAPING. NO CARPET, TILE FLOORS IN ENTRY, KITCHEN , BATHS AND LAUNDRY. LAMINATE FLOORS IN LIVING AND HALLS. PLANK VINYL IN BEDROOMS. LARGE DECK IN PRIVATE BACK YARD. LARGE ISLAND KITCHEN WITH WINDOW LOOKING INTO BACKYARD AND GREENBELT. VERY PRIVATE BACK YARD. MAY BE AVAILABLE EARLIER.ROPERTY SHOWS MUCH BETTER THAN PICTURES SINCE PAINTING AND NEW PLANK VINYL FLOORING WAS PUT IN.