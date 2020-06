Amenities

in unit laundry internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Charming home in Tobin Hill, just a few minutes from the Pearl! Parquet floors in the living room. Family room, dusk to dawn LED lighting in front and back entrances and driveway, Honeywell Wifi touch screen programmable thermostat, and shed with electricity built in 2018. Concrete pad in the back yard. Large room can be used as a second bedroom (there is an armoire in it). Landlord will be adding a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Close to schools and shopping!