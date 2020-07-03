Rent Calculator
San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4735 CASA BELLO ST
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:09 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4735 CASA BELLO ST
4735 Casa Bello Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4735 Casa Bello Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! Super clean and fully renovated 3 bedroom home near Wurzbach Parkway, I-35 and HEB. 2 car garage, large backyard with patio and shed. Come see it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4735 CASA BELLO ST have any available units?
4735 CASA BELLO ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4735 CASA BELLO ST currently offering any rent specials?
4735 CASA BELLO ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 CASA BELLO ST pet-friendly?
No, 4735 CASA BELLO ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4735 CASA BELLO ST offer parking?
Yes, 4735 CASA BELLO ST offers parking.
Does 4735 CASA BELLO ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4735 CASA BELLO ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 CASA BELLO ST have a pool?
No, 4735 CASA BELLO ST does not have a pool.
Does 4735 CASA BELLO ST have accessible units?
No, 4735 CASA BELLO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 CASA BELLO ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4735 CASA BELLO ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4735 CASA BELLO ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4735 CASA BELLO ST does not have units with air conditioning.
