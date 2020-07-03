All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4735 CASA BELLO ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4735 CASA BELLO ST
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

4735 CASA BELLO ST

4735 Casa Bello Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4735 Casa Bello Street, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! Super clean and fully renovated 3 bedroom home near Wurzbach Parkway, I-35 and HEB. 2 car garage, large backyard with patio and shed. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4735 CASA BELLO ST have any available units?
4735 CASA BELLO ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4735 CASA BELLO ST currently offering any rent specials?
4735 CASA BELLO ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 CASA BELLO ST pet-friendly?
No, 4735 CASA BELLO ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4735 CASA BELLO ST offer parking?
Yes, 4735 CASA BELLO ST offers parking.
Does 4735 CASA BELLO ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4735 CASA BELLO ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 CASA BELLO ST have a pool?
No, 4735 CASA BELLO ST does not have a pool.
Does 4735 CASA BELLO ST have accessible units?
No, 4735 CASA BELLO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 CASA BELLO ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4735 CASA BELLO ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4735 CASA BELLO ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4735 CASA BELLO ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio