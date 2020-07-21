All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4726 Juniper Farm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4726 Juniper Farm
Last updated August 12 2019 at 8:23 PM

4726 Juniper Farm

4726 Juniper Farm · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4726 Juniper Farm, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 Juniper Farm have any available units?
4726 Juniper Farm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4726 Juniper Farm currently offering any rent specials?
4726 Juniper Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 Juniper Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, 4726 Juniper Farm is pet friendly.
Does 4726 Juniper Farm offer parking?
No, 4726 Juniper Farm does not offer parking.
Does 4726 Juniper Farm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4726 Juniper Farm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 Juniper Farm have a pool?
No, 4726 Juniper Farm does not have a pool.
Does 4726 Juniper Farm have accessible units?
No, 4726 Juniper Farm does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 Juniper Farm have units with dishwashers?
No, 4726 Juniper Farm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4726 Juniper Farm have units with air conditioning?
No, 4726 Juniper Farm does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78233
Contigo Westover Hills
10800 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Tara
8051 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio