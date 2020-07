Amenities

on-site laundry garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4718 Lavender Lane San Antonio, TX 78220 - This well kept older home looks good all around. Tile floors, recent updates and flexibility of room use make this home good for many. Two living areas and an open floor plan. Master bedroom has two closets one of which is a walk in. Out back there is a sun room. Includes a good size 2 car garage with laundry room behind.



(RLNE4239716)