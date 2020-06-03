4718 Bernadine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/420ff5f097 ---- AVAILABLE NOW!! This home will go quick! The home features a gorgeous front and back yard, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an attached garage! Inside the home includes wood and tile floors throughout! The kitchen includes a a oven, cook top, and stainless steel sink! Call us today before this home is gone! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Central Air/Heat Dine In Kitchen Easy Communite To 35 Easy Commute To 410 Garage Great Location Off Street Parking Pets On A Case By Case Basis Spacious Backyard Washer/Dryer Hook Ups Wood Floors