Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4718 Bernadine Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

4718 Bernadine Drive

4718 Bernadine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4718 Bernadine Drive, San Antonio, TX 78220
Stoneleigh - Dellcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/420ff5f097 ---- AVAILABLE NOW!! This home will go quick! The home features a gorgeous front and back yard, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an attached garage! Inside the home includes wood and tile floors throughout! The kitchen includes a a oven, cook top, and stainless steel sink! Call us today before this home is gone! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Central Air/Heat Dine In Kitchen Easy Communite To 35 Easy Commute To 410 Garage Great Location Off Street Parking Pets On A Case By Case Basis Spacious Backyard Washer/Dryer Hook Ups Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4718 Bernadine Drive have any available units?
4718 Bernadine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4718 Bernadine Drive have?
Some of 4718 Bernadine Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4718 Bernadine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4718 Bernadine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4718 Bernadine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4718 Bernadine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4718 Bernadine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4718 Bernadine Drive offers parking.
Does 4718 Bernadine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4718 Bernadine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4718 Bernadine Drive have a pool?
No, 4718 Bernadine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4718 Bernadine Drive have accessible units?
No, 4718 Bernadine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4718 Bernadine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4718 Bernadine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

