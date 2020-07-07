4607 Camas

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Completely updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in desirable Longs Creek. This property features fresh paint and new flooring throughout, and updated fixtures. All bedroom located upstairs with large game room, 2 living areas and separate dining room. Large kitchen over looking family room with granite counter tops plenty of counter space, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. This property feel like new and won't last long. Schedule your showing today. Conveniently located to Loop 1604.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.