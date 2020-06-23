4536 Del Mar Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Spacious furnished exclusive neighborhood - Property Id: 91599



Beautiful furnished home in secluded peaceful neighborhood in the Hill Country in one acre. 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathrooms, master downstairs. Hard surface floors and carpet and marble flooring. Fireplace. Two living areas. Dining, breakfast. Granite and stainless kitchen. Office. Weight room. Two car garage. Lovely landscaping. Fenced in yard. Renter policy in the benefit of owner. Actual baths 3 1/2. Site rounds up. Utilities billed monthly to leasing corporation. Winter utilities around $300 monthly; warmer months approx. &450. These are historical estimates which vary depending on individual usage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91599

Property Id 91599



(RLNE4585356)