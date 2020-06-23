All apartments in San Antonio
4536 Del Mar Trl
4536 Del Mar Trl

4536 Del Mar Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4536 Del Mar Trail, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious furnished exclusive neighborhood - Property Id: 91599

Beautiful furnished home in secluded peaceful neighborhood in the Hill Country in one acre. 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathrooms, master downstairs. Hard surface floors and carpet and marble flooring. Fireplace. Two living areas. Dining, breakfast. Granite and stainless kitchen. Office. Weight room. Two car garage. Lovely landscaping. Fenced in yard. Renter policy in the benefit of owner. Actual baths 3 1/2. Site rounds up. Utilities billed monthly to leasing corporation. Winter utilities around $300 monthly; warmer months approx. &450. These are historical estimates which vary depending on individual usage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91599
Property Id 91599

(RLNE4585356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 Del Mar Trl have any available units?
4536 Del Mar Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 Del Mar Trl have?
Some of 4536 Del Mar Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 Del Mar Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4536 Del Mar Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 Del Mar Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4536 Del Mar Trl is pet friendly.
Does 4536 Del Mar Trl offer parking?
Yes, 4536 Del Mar Trl does offer parking.
Does 4536 Del Mar Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4536 Del Mar Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 Del Mar Trl have a pool?
No, 4536 Del Mar Trl does not have a pool.
Does 4536 Del Mar Trl have accessible units?
No, 4536 Del Mar Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 Del Mar Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4536 Del Mar Trl has units with dishwashers.
